Indian Premier Leauge 2020 | ‘Worked on fitness and power-hitting’: Sanju Samson

Into the stands: Sanju Samson’s clean and elegant shots earned praise from one and all.

SHARJAH

23 September 2020 23:24 IST

It’s very important to have the intent to hit the ball if it’s there to be hit, says Sanju Samson

Convinced that possessing an array of shots is a must along with power-hitting, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson said he worked on these aspects during the COVID-19-enforced break.

The result was there to see as Samson pulverised the Chennai Super Kings bowlers in the IPL on Tuesday, setting up a victory for Rajasthan Royals with a blistering 32-ball 74, studded with nine sixes and a boundary.

Impact player

That he is an impact player is a known fact but his clean and elegant hitting earned praise from one and all.

“I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these five months, and I think I’ve increased that ability,” Samson said at the post-match presentation. “I’ve been working hard on my fitness, diet and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting,” he added.

Samson, who was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match, said his plan is to hit all deliveries in his arc.

Stand and deliver

“My gameplan is stand and deliver. If it’s in the arc I go for it, and it’s very important to have the intent to hit the ball if it’s there to be hit.”

With Robin Uthappa and Jos Buttler also in the squad, Royals are spoilt for choice in the wicketkeeping department.

However, Samson, who executed two stumpings and as many catches against CSK, said he was happy to play any role the captain and coach deemed fit for him.

“Everyone likes to keep wickets and no one likes running around, but it’s up to the coach. We are happy to bring smiles on the faces of the fans and we hope to continue doing so.”