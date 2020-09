Indian Premier Leauge 2020 | SRH elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

Jonny Bairstow. File.

Abu Dhabi

26 September 2020 19:34 IST

For the Knight Riders, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy made the playing XI in place of Nikhil Naik and Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Mohammad Nabi replaced the injured Mitchell Marsh, while Wriddhiman Saha and Khaleel Ahmed came in for Vijay Shankar and Sandeep Sharma respectively, in the SRH line-up.

For the Knight Riders, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy made the playing XI in place of Nikhil Naik and Sandeep Warrier.

Advertising

Advertising

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner (capt), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan. PTI