Indian Premier Leauge 2020, RCB vs MI | Mumbai to bowl after winning toss

Royal Challengers Bangalore Aaron Finch plays a shot during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 28, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dubai

28 September 2020 19:38 IST

Mumbai Indians have one change with left-hander Ishan Kishan replacing another southpaw Saurabh Tiwary

Mumbai Indians will be fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL game on Monday.

While Mumbai Indians have one change with left-hander Ishan Kishan replacing another southpaw Saurabh Tiwary, RCB has leg spinner Adam Zampa, left arm seamer Isuru Udana and right-handed top-order batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann in their playing XI. Players to sit out are Umesh Yadav, Josh Phillippe and Dale Steyn.

Teams

Advertising

Advertising

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers (wk, possibly), Gurkeerat Singh , Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini.