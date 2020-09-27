Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | RR win toss, decide to field against KXIP

Kings XI Punjab batsman K.L. Rahul. File

Kings XI Punjab batsman K.L. Rahul. File   | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL encounter here on Sunday.

Rajasthan made two changes, bringing in Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot in place of Yash Jaiswal and David Miller.

Kings XI Punjab, however, didn’t make any changes.

Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson (w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell. PTI ATK AH AH 09271914

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2020 7:55:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-leauge-2020-rajasthan-royals-vs-kings-xi-punjab-in-sharjah/article32708658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story