Indian Premier Leauge 2020, KKR vs CSK | Kolkata wins toss, to bat first against Chennai

Shubman Gill.   | Photo Credit: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings replaced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla with another wrist spinner Karn Sharma while KKR are playing an unchanged side.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

