Indian Premier Leauge 2020, KXIP vs RCB: Bangalore opts to bowl against Punjab

Dubai

24 September 2020 19:31 IST

For KXIP, Jimmy Neesham and Murgan Ashwin came in place of Chris Jordan and Krishnappa Gowtham

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday.

For KXIP, Jimmy Neesham and Murgan Ashwin came in place of Chris Jordan and Krishnappa Gowtham, while RCB fielded the same XI that played in their tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.