ADVERTISEMENT

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE | We have all bases covered, says GT skipper Shubman Gill

March 23, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

CRICKET | Facing MI, five-time champion, at our home ground with 120,000 people will be pretty exciting

N. Sudarshan

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during a press conference ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

In his first pre-match press briefing as Gujarat Titans captain, Shubman Gill started gingerly before coming into his own.

After the expected questions on Hardik Pandya’s move away and Mohammed Shami’s absence, he was pointedly asked what was different in this season’s IPL.

“Look at the captains’ photo with the trophy,” Gill said, ahead of the contest against Mumbai Indians. “That’s how different it is.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gill is one of four new captains this edition, and will be eager to show that his blossoming career has another dimension to it.

“It is fantastic to captain a team at a ground I have fond memories,” he said. “It is an exciting start to my journey. Facing MI, five-time champion, at our home ground with 120,000 people will be pretty exciting.”

While acknowledging that GT would miss Hardik and Shami, the 24-year-old was confident in the overall strength of his outfit.

“In a team sport, if you are just looking at two players to get the job done, it means as a team, as a coach or a scout you have not done your job. We have all bases covered. Shami bhai is injured unfortunately, but Umesh [Yadav] bhai is a great bowler and I think he can do the job for us.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US