Indian Premier League | We are not panicking: Archer

Jofra Archer.

KOZHIKODE

16 October 2020 22:32 IST

Rajasthan Royals may have blown more cold than hot this season, but Jofra Archer has been red hot with the ball, right through.

He has 12 wickets, second in the bowling chart, behind Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada.

Royals will need him to come up with another fine show in Saturday's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai. Archer said: “We’ve been in this situation before and have come back from this, so we’re not panicking.”

He added that the team had to do well collectively. “I think there are wins out there and we just, as a team, need to go out there and get them,” he said.

Left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat Royals said Royals still had a chance to make it to the playoffs. “The table is still very open and the team which has momentum on their side in this crunch phase will qualify,” he said. “We know where we’re lacking and will do everything in our power to correct those errors and hopefully win matches now going forward.”