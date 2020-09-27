Indian Premier League | Return to basics helped, says Shaw

Prithvi Shaw.

Dubai

27 September 2020 03:13 IST

Young opener makes amends for first-match failure.

Young opener Prithvi Shaw, who starred in Delhi Capitals’ victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday, says his plan was to play along the ground and avoid “silly mistakes” after failing to make an impact in the first match.

Shaw was dismissed for five in DC’s campaign-opener against Kings XI Punjab, but the 20-year-old made amends with a fluent 64 off 43 balls on Friday.

“My plan was to play my natural game but play the shots along the ground, last game we saw there were some silly mistakes and it was not working for me or the team,” Shaw told skipper Shreyas Iyer in a video posted on the IPL website.

“CSK has some good pace bowlers, I was able to time the ball and find some gaps. As the spinners came on, even if we are 40 for no loss, it doesn’t matter, I knew me and Shikhar Dhawan could pace our innings after the PowerPlay,” he said.

Shreyas was delighted by Capitals’ performance. “As captain, it’s a nice feeling, when you start by winning your first two matches. Now we need to capitalise on the momentum.”

The six-day quarantine before the tournament, had been quite challenging, Shreyas said.

“The first six days were very challenging, I thought they would pass quickly, but it felt like a month, seriously,” he said.