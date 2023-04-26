ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Premier League | Rajasthan Royals will target a reversal of fortunes against an in-form Chennai Super Kings

April 26, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - JAIPUR

IPL | Much has changed since their earlier meeting when RR got the better of CSK and soon was on top of the table; now the Dhoni-led side is at the summit while the Jaipur-based side is third

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Rajasthan Royals players during a practice session ahead of the IPL T20 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The pilot on the Mumbai-Jaipur flight on Wednesday afternoon made an unusual announcement. “Whistle podu,” he said.

Nobody quite blew the whistle inside the aircraft, but there was much joy to the large contingent of passengers from Chennai, all dressed in yellow. The fans of Chennai Super Kings must be hoping their team continues, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, what has been a dream run.

That match, against Rajasthan Royals, promises to be a battle royale. Much has happened since the two sides first met this season.

Royals won the game in Chennai by three runs, and continued to win. From its first five matches, it posted four victories and moved to the top of the table.

Now, that place has been taken over by CSK, which has five wins from seven games, while Royals is down to third, behind Gujarat Titans. Fortunes change rapidly in the IPL. Royals must be desperate for a reversal of its fortunes as it takes on the in-form team of the moment.

CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni will be hoping his formidable batting line-up, featuring the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane, who has been such a pleasant surprise this season, continues to fire. On what could be a slow track here, Dhoni could be banking on Ravindra Jadeja and other spinners.

In R. Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the host has two top-class spinners, and left-arm seamer Trent Boult has been in splendid form too. The onus of putting enough runs on the board rests on the likes of captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.

