Indian Premier League | Ponting wants DC to play its best in the back half

DC coach Ricky Ponting felt that playing well in the second half of the tournament will be a bigger challenge as the tracks in the UAE have been getting slower.

“One thing I have been telling the boys right from the start is that I want us playing our best cricket in the back half of the tournament, not necessarily in the front half,” Ponting said on the eve of the match against CSK.

About the CSK challenge, he said: “They’ve proven performers — they have probably been the best team in the IPL since Day 1, you can’t take them lightly.”