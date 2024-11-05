GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL mega auction to be held in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on November 24, 25: BCCI

The player registration officially closed and a total of 1,574 cricketers (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) have been signed up for the auction

Updated - November 05, 2024 09:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

A view of the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The mega auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, the BCCI announced on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

This is the second successive year the auction is being held overseas as Dubai hosted the previous one ahead of the IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli drops hints of completing 20 years with RCB

The player registration officially closed on Monday (November 4, 2024) and a total of 1,574 cricketers (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) have been signed up for the auction, which will clash with the third and fourth day’s play of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth, which begins on November 22.

Each franchise will be able to form a maximum squad of 25 players (including respective retained players), and a total of 204 slots will be up for grabs from the auction.

The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players and 30 players from the Associate Nations.

Among capped players, 48 are from India. Moreover, 965 uncapped players of the country will also be part of the auction.

IPL Retentions 2025: KL Rahul, Pant, Shreyas head to auctions, Dhoni retained by CSK

This year’s auction will feature some high-profile India stars such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh.

The 10 franchises will collectively have around ₹641.5 crore to spend for the available 204 slots.

Out of those 204 slots, 70 are earmarked for overseas players.

As of now, 46 players have been retained by the 10 franchises with cumulative expenditure of ₹558.5 crore.

Each franchise was allocated ₹120 crore to build their squads but after the retention process, which was announced on October 31, Punjab Kings have the biggest purse — ₹110.5 crore.

IPL 2025 | Hardik Pandya to continue as Mumbai Indians captain

The Punjab outfit retained just two uncapped players — Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh for ₹9.5 crore.

Rajasthan Royals, under Sanju Samson, have the smallest purse of ₹41 crore after retaining six players.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have also retained six players but they have a remaining purse of ₹51 crore.

Published - November 05, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL / Saudi Arabia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.