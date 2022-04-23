IPL 2022: KKR vs GT | Hardik Pandya returns as Gujarat wins toss and opts to bat against Kolkata

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya with Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Shreyas Iyer during the toss on April 23, 2022 | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Skipper Pandya, who missed the last game, is back for Gujarat Titans. He replaced all-rounder Vijay Shankar. For KKR, Tim Southee, Sam Billings and Rinku Singh replaced Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins and Sheldon Jackson. Teams: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami. Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.



