IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders make 171/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders made 171 for four against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Shubman Gill scored 56 off 44 balls while his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer made 38 off 35 balls.

Brief scores: 171/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 56; Chris Morris 1/28, Chetan Sakariya 1/23).

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League at Sharjah on Thursday.

RR made four changes bringing in Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris and Anuj Rawat.

KKR brought back fit again Lockie Ferguson in place of Tim Southee. Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c), Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.