Indian Premier League | A move that proved costly

Chennai Super Kings’ left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowling the final over was an advantage for the Delhi Capitals’ left-handed duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel, the senior opener said after his maiden IPL hundred.

Dhawan scored 101, capitalising on the ‘lives’ he got, while Axar smashed three sixes in the final over as Capitals knocked off the required 17 runs for a five-wicket win here on Saturday.

“We knew (Dwayne) Bravo would not be able to bowl the last over and it would be Jadeja. Being left-handers, we had a certain advantage against him,” Dhawan said at the post-match press conference.

“Sam Curran bowled very well in the 19th over, his yorker execution was very good. There was dew and we took advantage of that as well,” Dhawan said.

He praised Axar’s contribution and said having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference.

“Axar Patel has been a great asset. Whenever we demand good overs from him, he does the job. He is normally very economical. Having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference.”

Being positive

On his own performance, Dhawan said he tries to remain positive and confident.

“I was always focusing on my process. I was playing well. I stayed positive and confident. Every time I score runs, I make mistakes as well. I was analysing what to do, what shot to play and what not to play. I pick and choose what shots to play or strategy I should use on different kinds of pitches.”

Dhawan felt the team was playing good cricket and everyone was doing their job. “It is a great feeling. The best thing is we are playing very good cricket, everyone is doing their job and that’s a great sign for us. We all stay hungry and we make sure that we focus on the process. We guys make sure that we stay fresh as well,” he said.