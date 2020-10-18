Cricket

Indian Premier League | A move that proved costly

Having a quality all-rounder like Axar makes a big difference.  

Chennai Super Kings’ left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowling the final over was an advantage for the Delhi Capitals’ left-handed duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel, the senior opener said after his maiden IPL hundred.

Dhawan scored 101, capitalising on the ‘lives’ he got, while Axar smashed three sixes in the final over as Capitals knocked off the required 17 runs for a five-wicket win here on Saturday.

“We knew (Dwayne) Bravo would not be able to bowl the last over and it would be Jadeja. Being left-handers, we had a certain advantage against him,” Dhawan said at the post-match press conference.

“Sam Curran bowled very well in the 19th over, his yorker execution was very good. There was dew and we took advantage of that as well,” Dhawan said.

He praised Axar’s contribution and said having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference.

“Axar Patel has been a great asset. Whenever we demand good overs from him, he does the job. He is normally very economical. Having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference.”

Being positive

On his own performance, Dhawan said he tries to remain positive and confident.

“I was always focusing on my process. I was playing well. I stayed positive and confident. Every time I score runs, I make mistakes as well. I was analysing what to do, what shot to play and what not to play. I pick and choose what shots to play or strategy I should use on different kinds of pitches.”

Dhawan felt the team was playing good cricket and everyone was doing their job. “It is a great feeling. The best thing is we are playing very good cricket, everyone is doing their job and that’s a great sign for us. We all stay hungry and we make sure that we focus on the process. We guys make sure that we stay fresh as well,” he said.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles

IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR | Getting Warner out in Super Over was special, says Lockie Ferguson

Indian Premier League 2020 | Final flourish takes Mumbai Indians to 176

IPL 2020 | Sunil Narine cleared of suspect bowling action

Indian Premier League 2020 | Struggling Chennai, Rajasthan eye win to keep play-off hopes alive

Kolkata Knight Riders' Lockie Ferguson celebrates with captain Eoin Morgan after taking a wicket during the IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2020.

Indian Premier League 2020: SRH vs KKR | Lockie Ferguson locks it for Kolkata in Super Over against Hyderabad

IPL 2020 | Dwayne Bravo could be out for a couple of weeks

Morning Digest: Study finds that 76% of rural Indians cannot afford a nutritious diet, Trump appeals to GOP base as polls slide, and more

Of Steve Waugh & his depiction of the alluring appeal of cricket in India

Indian Premier League 2020 | Step up, Morgan tells his lads

Indian Premier League | Krunal — playing his role to perfection

IPL 2020: DC VS CSK | Dhawan-powered DC edges CSK

‘Cricket Drona’ review: A guiding force of cricket
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers.

IPL 2020: RR vs RCB | De Villiers’ genius drags RCB across the line

Indian Premier League 2020 | Rampaging Mumbai up against Gayle-inspired Punjab

IPL 2020 | KKR aim to sort out batting woes under new captain in clash against SRH

IPL 2020 | Morgan blames top-order batting failure for KKR’s loss against MI

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Zealand tour | Darren Bravo in, Shai Hope out of West Indies Test squad

Indian Premier League 2020, MI vs KKR | We were clinical in both batting and bowling: Rohit Sharma

Indian Premier League | We are not panicking: Archer

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2020 10:15:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league-a-move-that-proved-costly/article32887559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY