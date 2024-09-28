Indian Premier League teams can retain up to five players in new retention rules, match fees introduced

Each of the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises can retain up to five cricketers — with no restriction on nationality — pre-auction ahead of the 2025 edition. Besides, the Right to Match (RTM) card option has been reintroduced for the player auction to be held later in the year

ADVERTISEMENT

The player retention rules were finalised by the IPL Governing Council during its meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday (September 28, 2024). Unlike in the past, though, the IPL authorities have devised “pay more to retain more” policy.

The first three retentions will see the auction purse — finalised at ₹120 crore for a team — being reduced by ₹18 crore, ₹14 crore and ₹11 crore, respectively. However, the two other additional retentions will cost more than the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth and the fifth retention will see reduction of ₹18 crore and ₹14 crore, respectively.

It means a team will see its auction purse reduced by a whopping ₹75 crore on five players, with only ₹45 crore in its kitty for the IPL auction.

The General Council also introduced match-fees of ₹7.5 lakh for each of the 12 players in the league stage. The compensation will be over and above the contract fees for a player. The decision was announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah through his social media handle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.