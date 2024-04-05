ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: SRH vs CSK | Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

April 05, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

While Sunrisers Hyderabad made two changes, Chennai Super Kings three changes to its playing XI.

The Hindu Bureau

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins with his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Hyderabad on April 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on April 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Super Kings made three changes to its side. They missed the services of both Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rehman. Mustafizur Rehman has returned to Bangladesh for his visa process for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup and will be missing out two or three IPL games. Chennai Super Kings brought in Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Kumar. Pathirana has a niggle so he misses out.

SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad also made two changes to its side bringing in Nitish in place of Mayank Agarwal and Natarajan is coming back into the side after his injury.

The teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US