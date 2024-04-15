IPL-17: RCB vs SRH | Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hard-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, who have had below-par showings this season, are not part of the RCB playing XI, while right-arm pacer Lockie Ferusion has been included in the side.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins will go into the contest with an unchanged side.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.