IPL-17: RCB vs SRH | Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hard-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, who have had below-par showings this season, are not part of the RCB playing XI

April 15, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli is seen during a practice session ahead of the IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli is seen during a practice session ahead of the IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on April 15.

Hard-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, who have had below-par showings this season, are not part of the RCB playing XI, while right-arm pacer Lockie Ferusion has been included in the side.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins will go into the contest with an unchanged side.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

