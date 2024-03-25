IPL-17: RCB vs PBKS | Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

March 25, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in Bengaluru on March 25.

Both the teams have kept an unchanged playing XI for the game.

The teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh.

