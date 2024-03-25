ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: RCB vs PBKS | Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

March 25, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Both the teams have kept an unchanged playing XI for the game.

PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis with his Punjab Kings counterpart Shikhar Dhawan during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in Bengaluru on March 25.

The teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh.

