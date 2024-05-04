ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: RCB vs GT | Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss; invite Gujarat Titans to bat first

May 04, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

RCB are unchanged for the match, while GT made two changes bringing in left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who will make his IPL debut, and left-arm pacer Joshua Little.

PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis is seen with his Gujarat Titans counterpart Shubhman Gill during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Bengaluru on May 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on May 4.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cam Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh.

