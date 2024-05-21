ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17 Qualifier 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated - May 21, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Both the teams are playing with the same playing XI.

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer with his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart Pat Cummins during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on May 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their IPL campaign against each other in a high-scoring thriller in which the former prevailed by four runs. The match was a sneak peek into the game style the two outfits would employ this season, prioritising a no-holds-barred approach to batting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly two months after that game, KKR and SRH — who finished first and second in the group stages, respectively — will square off again in Qualifier-1 of the IPL Playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21.

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first during the Indian Prmier League 2024 qualifier 1 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad on May 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

After winning the toss, Pat Cummins said “We haven’t played a final for a couple of years, so the players are really excited. we have pretty much same XI in the last game”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shreyas Iyer said, “I would loved to bowl first. It is a mixed soil surfce so let us see how it play. we are going with the same team.”

The teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy. Impact Players: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan. Impact Player: Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US