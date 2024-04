IPL-17: PBKS vs SRH | Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 09, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Mullanpur

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mulllanpur on April 9.

Both teams' playing XI remained unchanged.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.