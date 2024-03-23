ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: PBKS vs DC | Punjab opts to bowl against Delhi

March 23, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Mohali

The game marks the comeback of Rishabh Pant, who was out of action for more than 14 months after a horrific car accident in December, 2022.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant with head coach Ricky Ponting. FIle | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Mohali on March 23..

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh.

