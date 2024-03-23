IPL-17: PBKS vs DC | Punjab opts to bowl against Delhi

March 23, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Mohali

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Mohali on March 23..

PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024

The game marks the comeback of Rishabh Pant, who was out of action for more than 14 months after a horrific car accident in December, 2022.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.