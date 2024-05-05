IPL-17: PBKS vs CSK | Punjab Kings restrict Chennai Super Kings for 167

May 05, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Sent into bat, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 167 by some superb bowling from Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Dharamsala on May 5.

Ajinkya Rahane (9) and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings on a sedate note. CSK lost Rahane with the score at 12. Daryl Mitchell (30) and Gaikwad (32) added 57 runs. CSK lost Gaikwad and Shivam Dube in consecutive balls. Rahul Chahar took the vital wickets in successive deliveries. Rahul Chahar took 3 for 23.

With the score at 75, CSK lost Mitchell. Moeen Ali (17) and Ravindra Jadeja (43) stitched together a 26 run partnership. CSK were losing wickets at regular intervals.

Shardul Thakur (17 off 11 balls) gave some impetus to the total towards the end. The crowd were silenced when CSK lost Shardul Thakur and M.S. Dhoni in successive deliveries. Harshal Patel (3 for 24) also bowled brilliantly. Arshdeep Singh (2 for 42) was also among wickets but little expensive.

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 against Chennai Super Kings in Dharamsala on May 5.

After winning the toss, PBKS captain Sam Curran said “they fancy their chances of chasing here. We are playing the same team.”

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said “We lost nine out ten tosses so far. But we won five games. It is a positive.” He further added “Santner has come into the team in place of Mustafizur.”

Matheesha Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka

Chennai Super Kings’ Matheesha Pathirana’s outing in the ongoing IPL is all but over as the pacer will return to Sri Lanka to recover from a hamstring injury.

The right-arm slinger played six matches in this IPL, picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68.

“Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery,” the CSK stated in a media release.

Pathirana last played for CSK during their 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he bowled two overs and picked up the wickets of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen.

Pathirana missed the match against Punjab Kings at Chennai on May 1 with England pacer Richard Gleeson replacing him.

The unavailability of Pathirana is a big setback to CSK as their bowling stocks have dwindled drastically in the last few days.

Pace bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar too is set to miss the remainder of the IPL with a niggle he sustained during the match against Punjab at Chepauk.

Chahar walked off the field after bowling just two balls and Shardul Thakuar had completed the over for him.

“Deepak Chahar doesn’t look good. The initial feeling wasn’t great. So, I’m hoping for a more positive report when the physio and the doctor have a look,” CSK coach Stephen Fleming had said after that match.

CSK will also be without Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana at least for a couple of more matches as he is expected to fly back to Sri Lanka to complete his USA visa process ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL stint too came to an end in the previous match against PBKS after he has joined the national team for the home T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson,

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

(with inputs from PTI)

