IPL-17: MI vs SRH | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad; MI hands Kamboj debut cap

May 06, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Mumbai

A loss in this encounter for Mumbai Indians will make them the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race.

PTI

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma have a chat with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Mayank Agarwal during a practice session. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their do-or-die IPL match in Mumbai on May 6.

The five-time champions also handed a debut to 23-year-old all-rounder Anshul Kamboj, replacing pacer Gerald Coetzee.

As for the visitors, the 2016 champion brought back Mayank Agarwal, with skipper Pat Cummins stating that he will be their number three batter.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara.

Sunrisers Hyderabad; Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

