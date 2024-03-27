ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17 : MI vs SRH | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

March 27, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins (left) and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (right). | Photo Credit: X/@IPL

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

SRH made a couple of changes, bringing in Travis Head for Marco Jansen, while Jaydev Unadkat replacing T Natarajan, who has a niggle.

MI made one change, handing Kwena Maphaka his IPL debut at the expense of Luke Wood Both teams are coming into the match after losing their respective openers.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

