IPL-17: MI vs RCB | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

April 11, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Mumbai

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya opted to bowl after winning the toss in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on April 11.

Mumbai Indians brought in Shreyas Gopal in place of Piyush Chawla in a solitary change to their playing XI.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru rung in three changes, replacing Cameron Green with Will Jacks, while Mahipal Lomror and Vijaykumar Vyshak also made the XI.

Both the teams have posted one win each.

MI are coming on the back of their first win of the season after three defeats, while RCB have lost their last three matches.

Teams;

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

