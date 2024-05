IPL-17: MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians opts to field against Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun replaces Bumrah

Mumbai Indians opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in the final IPL encounter for both teams in Mumbai on May 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

MI inducted seamer Arjun Tendulkar in playing eleven with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah being rested ahead of T20 World Cup. Also, the injured Tilak Varma has been replaced by Dewald Brevis.

Meanwhile, LSG too made a change, bringing in Devdutt Padikkal for Quinton de Kock.

The teams

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar and Nuwan Thushara.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.