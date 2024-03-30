ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: LSG vs PBKS | Luknow Super Giants elect to bat against Punjab Kings

March 30, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants’ regular skipper K.L. Rahul is playing as an ‘impact player’ in the match.

PTI

Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper Nicholas Pooran with Punjab Kings cunterpart Shikhar Dhawan during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Lucknow on March 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Lucknow Super Giants stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on March 30.

LSG's regular skipper KL Rahul is playing as an 'impact player' in the match.

LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024

"KL Rahul is playing as an impact player. He has an injury and we're looking to give him a break in such a long tournament, but he'll play as an impact substitute. Everyone must take the opportunities and perform at their best," said Pooran at the toss.

Punjab Kings have named an unchanged side.

Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth.

Punjab Kings XI: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

