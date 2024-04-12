IPL-17: LSG vs DC | Lucknow Super Giants elect to bat against Delhi Capitals

April 12, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 12.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan replaced Mayank Yadav, who is nursing a minor niggle, in the LSG playing XI.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has included Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav in the side for the match against LSG.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshad Khan.

