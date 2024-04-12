GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: LSG vs DC | Lucknow Super Giants elect to bat against Delhi Capitals

While Lucknow Super Giants made one change, Delhi Capitals included Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav in the side.

April 12, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant with Lucknow Super Giants counterpart K.L. Rahul during an Indian Premier League 2024 match in Lucknow on April 12, 2024.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant with Lucknow Super Giants counterpart K.L. Rahul during an Indian Premier League 2024 match in Lucknow on April 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 12.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan replaced Mayank Yadav, who is nursing a minor niggle, in the LSG playing XI.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has included Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav in the side for the match against LSG.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshad Khan.

