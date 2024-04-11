GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IPL-17: LSG vs DC | Faltering Delhi eyes improvement; Lucknow looks to keep winning juggernaut rolling

Lucknow Super Giants sit at the third spot while Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the table.

April 11, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate during an Indian Premier League match. LSG, who are at the third spot, will be facing bottom placed Delhi Capitals on April 12

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate during an Indian Premier League match. LSG, who are at the third spot, will be facing bottom placed Delhi Capitals on April 12 | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Delhi Capitals' bowling unit will have to punch above its weight against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants, who will start as overwhelming favourites in an Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on April 12.

Lucknow Super Giants, who sit on the third spot on the points table, seem to have all their bases covered even though rookie pacer Mayank Yadav, who bowls thunderbolts in excess of 150 kmph, is likely to miss the match because of an abdominal niggle.

The 21-year-old bowled just one over against Gujarat Titans before walking off the field, complaining of soreness last week.

In Yadav's absence, another rookie pacer, Yash Thakur starred with a five-wicket haul against GT. He will have the company of Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi among others.

Lucknow boasts of a strong opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. The South African has scored two half-centuries but the captain is yet to convert his starts into something meaningful.

The flamboyant Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form, adding meat to LSG's total at the fag end of the innings.

The major concern for the Lucknow outfit, however, remains Devdutt Padikkal who is yet to reach double digits.

The visitors, on the other hand, are looking like an outfit bereft of a Plan B as it became apparent in their 106-run hammering by Kolkata Knight Riders. The latest loss to a struggling Mumbai Indians has left them languishing at the bottom of the points table with the worst net run rate of -1.370.

The primary worry is the composition of the Indian pace attack, which just lacks spunk.

The onus will be on Khaleel Ahmed and old warhorse Ishant Sharma once again but the duo hasn't been able to deliver consistently. Mukesh Kumar is expected to be back from injury but he has also not set the stage ablaze with his performance.

And, medium pacers Sumit Kumar and Rasikh Dar could well be lambs for slaughter against the likes of de Kock, Stoinis and Pooran.

To add to their woes, pace spearhead Anrich Nortje has been unable to shrug off the rust since coming off his injury, leaking runs at an economy of 13.43 in four outings.

DC has struggled to find the silver lining in their 2024 campaign barring skipper Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubb's form.

The main issue is the team's lack of depth in Indian talent on the bench. This deficiency does not instil confidence in the team.

Prithvi Shaw got some much-needed runs but he needs to do more at the top. But, save Abhishek Porel, none of the uncapped Indian players have measured up, which has led to over-reliance on their overseas recruits who have also been stuttering.

Teams (from)

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd Arshad Khan.

Match starts at 7.30 PM.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.