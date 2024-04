IPL-17: KKR vs RCB | Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, elect to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

April 21, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Kolkata

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCB made three changes to their eleven, bringing in pacer Mohammed Siraj, all-rounder Cameron Green and leg-spinner Karn Sharma.

KKR entered the match with no changes to their eleven from the last match.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.