ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: KKR vs MI | Toss delayed due to bad weather in Kolkata

Published - May 11, 2024 07:37 pm IST

KKR will be aiming to firm up their spot at the top and finish in the top two slots with three more games to go.

The Hindu Bureau

Ground staff covers the ground amid rain before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata on May 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Match No.60. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders are leading the table with 16 points and Mumbai Indains are at the ninth spot with 8 points.

Rain continues to lash Kolkata and delayed the start of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. There is no update on when the toss will take place and match will start.

Mumbai Indians are the first team to be eliminated from this year IPL. MI are playing for pride and KKR will be aiming to firm up their spot at the top and finish in the top two slots with three more games to go.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US