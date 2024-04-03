GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

DC vs KKR | Destructive Knight Riders batters make it a no contest

After Narine’s fireworks, Raghuvanshi, Russell and Rinku play with gay abandon to help Kolkata rack up a huge score; Pant and Stubbs’ cameos the bright spots as a shell-shocked Delhi capitulates

April 03, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated April 04, 2024 12:14 am IST - Visakhapatnam

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine plays a shot during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam on April 3, 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine plays a shot during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam on April 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Sunil Narine top-scored with 85 (39b, 7x4, 7x6) as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took apart Delhi Capitals’ (DC) bowling like cotton candy to post 272 for seven before going on to win by 106 runs at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA cricket stadium here on Wednesday.

Narine batted in stark contrast to his opening partner Phil Salt. With the nonchalance of, say, Deadpool or Han Solo, Narine swatted sixes and fours as if sadistically driving away mosquitoes.

On the other hand, Salt, one of the hardest hitters of the ball in modern cricket, clubbed the ball as hard as Thor would hammer anything.

While Salt hit two consecutive fours — a loft over covers and a slash past the short third man— in Ishant Sharma’s first over, Narine hit three sixes and two fours in his second. He launched a six over long off, pulled one to the deep square leg boundary, and sliced one to the extra cover boundary. Thereafter, he punished every single bowler who bowled at him.

Raghuvanshi delights

The 18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who had begun his innings with a pull and a punch beyond the point fielder for back-to-back fours off Anrich Nortje, was methodically violent.

He was Virat Kohli-like with his cover drive and pull to the deep midwicket boundary. Yet, as if in a fit of temper, he reverse-hit Rasikh Salam for six. He hit two more sixes off Sumit Kumar and Rasikh to the deep midwicket boundary.

For the rest of the innings, KKR was in a world of funhouse mirrors as Andre Russell and Rinku Singh burned the DC ‘house of hope’ down to cinders.

In response, Capitals lost four wickets in the PowerPlay itself.

However, skipper Rishabh Pant resolutely braved on as did Sisyphus with his seemingly daunting task of rolling a boulder up a hill.

Pant (55, 25b, 4x4, 5x6), who hit four fours and two sixes off a Venkatesh Iyer over, looked like he was carrying a niggle.

Tristan Stubbs also came good for Delhi, scoring 54 off 32 balls which included four fours and two sixes each off spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Narine.

SCOREBOARD

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Phil Salt c Stubbs b Nortje 18 (12b, 4x4), Sunil Narine c Pant b Marsh 85 (39b, 7x4, 7x6), Angkrish Raghuvanshi c Ishant b Nortje 54 (27b, 5x4, 3x6), Andre Russell b Ishant 41 (19b, 4x4, 3x6), Shreyas Iyer c Stubbs b Khaleel 18 (11b, 2x6), Rinku Singh c Warner b Nortje 26 (8b, 1x4, 3x6), Venkatesh Iyer (not out) 5 (2b, 1x4), Ramandeep Singh c Shaw b Ishant 2 (2b), Mitchell Starc (not out) 1 (1b); Extras (b-4, lb-2, nb-1, w-15): 22; Total (for seven wkts. in 20 overs): 272.

FALL OF WICKETS

1-60 (Salt, 4.3 overs), 2-164 (Narine, 12.3), 3-176 (Raghuvanshi, 13.2), 4-232 (Shreyas, 17.2), 5-264 (Rinku, 18.6), 6-264 (Russell, 19.1), 7-266 (Ramandeep, 19.3).

CAPITALS BOWLING

Khaleel 4-0-43-1, Ishant 3-0-43-2, Nortje 4-0-59-3, Rasikh 3-0-47-0, Sumit 2-0-19-0, Axar 1-0-18-0, Marsh 3-0-37-1.

DELHI CAPITALS

David Warner b Starc 18 (13b, 2x4, 1x6), Prithvi Shaw c Varun b Vaibhav 10 (7b, 2x4), Mitchell Marsh c Ramandeep b Starc 0 (2b), Abishek Porel (Impact Player in place of Khaleel) c Narine b Vaibhav 0 (5b), Rishabh Pant c Shreyas b Varun 55 (25b, 4x4, 5x6), Tristan Stubbs c Starc b Varun 54 (32b, 4x4, 4x6), Axar Patel c sub (Pandey) b Varun 0 (1b), Sumit Kumar c sub (Pandey) b Narine 7 (6b, 1x6), Rasikh Salam c Salt b Vaibhav 1 (5b), Anrich Nortje c Shreyas b Russell 4 (6b), Ishant Sharma (not out) 1 (3b); Extras (b-4, lb-6, nb-1, w-5): 16; Total (in 17.2 overs): 166.

FALL OF WICKETS

1-21 (Shaw, 1.5), 2-26 (Marsh, 2.5), 3-27 (Porel, 3.6), 4-33 (Warner, 4.3), 5-126 (Pant, 12.2), 6-126 (Axar, 12.3), 7-159 (Stubbs, 14.5), 8-159 (Sumit, 15.1), 9-161 (Rasikh, 16.1).

KNIGHT RIDERS BOWLING

Starc 3-0-25-2, Vaibhav (Impact Player in place of Raghuvanshi) 4-0-27-3, Russell 1.2-0-14-1, Narine 4-0-29-1, Varun 4-0-33-3, Venkatesh 1-0-28-0.

Toss: KKR; PoM: Narine.

KKR won by 106 runs.

DC 87 for four

Capitals were 87 for four in 10 overs with Pant (24) and Stubbs (28) batting. Shaw (10), Warner (18), Marsh (0) and Porel (0) were back in the dugout

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.