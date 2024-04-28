ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: GT vs RCB | Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans; Maxwell returns from break

April 28, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made one change while Gujarat Titans retained the same XI.

PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Glenn Maxwell with Gujarat Titans Kane Williamson during a practice session in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad on April 28.

The RCB have brought Glenn Maxwell back to their eleven.

Two weeks ago, the Australian all-rounder had decided to take a “mental and physical” break from the IPL after going through a modest run in the tournament.

GT retained their eleven from the last match.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

