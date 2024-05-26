ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 Final: KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

Published - May 26, 2024 07:15 pm IST

While Sunrisers Hyderabad made one change, Kolkata Knight Riders are playing with the same XI.

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer with Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart Pat Cummins during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 final in Chennai on May 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first in the Indian Premier League 2024 final against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on May 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the qualifier 1 and entered the finals. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals in the qualifier 2 to make a match against the top two teams.

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final

After winning the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins said “Looks like a good wicket. It is a different soil but you are asking the wrong bloke. Shahbaz comes in for Samad.”

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer said “We would have bowled first. This is a completely different soil [than the Eliminator]. We wanted to back that. We are going with the same playing XI.”

The teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan. Impact players: Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy. KKR Impact Players: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford

