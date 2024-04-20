GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: DC vs SRH | Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals, who will be playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time this IPL season, made two changes to the side, while Sunrsiers Hyderabad are playing same XI.

April 20, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is seen during a practice session ahead of their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is seen during a practice session ahead of their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi on April 20.

Delhi Capitals, who will be playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time this IPL season, made two changes to the side bringing in all-rounder Lalit Kumar in place of Sumit Kumar while South African quick Anrich Nortje came in place of Ishant Sharma, who is nursing a back spasm.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has retained the same playing XI for the match.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

