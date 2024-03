IPL-17: CSK vs RCB | Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss; elect to bat

March 22, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Indian Premier League 2024 started off with a bang with Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against the defending champion Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on March 22.

CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024

The new Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said the team’s four overseas players are Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Maheesh Theekshana and Mustafizur Rahman. He also said Sameer Rizvi will be making his IPL debut.

After winning the toss, the RCB captain said it is a ‘batting first wicket’.

The teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glen Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Anuj Rawat, KV Sharma, AS Joseph, MJ Dagar, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Player: Yash Dayal

