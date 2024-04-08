ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: CSK vs KKR | Chennai Super Kings win toss; elect to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

April 08, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Chennai Super Kings made three changes to its side while Kolkata Knight Riders plays with the unchanged XI.

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Shreyas Iyer during the toss in the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Chennai on April 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Super Kings, which has lost two games in succession after winning the first two games, brought in Mustafizur Rehman, Shardul Thakur and Sameer Rizvi in to the side.

CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are on a high after three successive wins, plays with the same playing XI. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said “we would have bowled first too. Our focus remain on being in the present.”

Teams

 Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US