IPL-17: CSK vs KKR | Chennai Super Kings win toss; elect to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

April 08, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 8.

Chennai Super Kings, which has lost two games in succession after winning the first two games, brought in Mustafizur Rehman, Shardul Thakur and Sameer Rizvi in to the side.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are on a high after three successive wins, plays with the same playing XI. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said “we would have bowled first too. Our focus remain on being in the present.”

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

