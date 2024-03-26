IPL-17: CSK vs GT | Gujarat Titans win toss; elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

March 26, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Gujarat Titans captain Shubhman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 against Chennai Super Kings, in Chennai on March 26.

Gujarat Titans are playing an unchanged XI while Chennai Super Kings made one change to their side bringing in Pathirana in place of Theekshana.

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024

After the toss, Gill said “the first match was very physically and mentally exhausting and we are goling with the same team.”

Gaikwad said “we had a rusty start but came back strongly to win the first game. We are bringing in our Malinga, Pathirana.”

The teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman. Substitutes: Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner

Gujarat Titans; Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson. Substitutes: Sai Sudharsan, BR Sharath, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad

