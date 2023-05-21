ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: RCB vs GT | Virat Kohli’s second consecutive century takes Bengaluru to 197 for 5 against Gujarat

May 21, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The start of the match was delayed by nearly an hour due to heavy rains that left the outfield of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium wet.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century during the Indian Premier League 2023 match against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Virat Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as Royal Challengers Bangalore made 197 for five against Gujarat Titans in a must-win final league stage game for the home team in Bengaluru on May 21.

Asked to bat first, RCB were off to a brisk start with both Faf du Plessis (28 off 19 balls) and Virat Johli (101 not out off 61) finding the boundaries at will. This was Kohli's second straight hundred. Thanks to their aggressive approach, RCB scored 62 runs in the powerplay.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 197/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 101 not out, Noor Ahmad 2/39) vs GT.

