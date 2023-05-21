HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL 2023: RCB vs GT | Virat Kohli’s second consecutive century takes Bengaluru to 197 for 5 against Gujarat

The start of the match was delayed by nearly an hour due to heavy rains that left the outfield of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium wet.

May 21, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century during the Indian Premier League 2023 match against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on May 21, 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century during the Indian Premier League 2023 match against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Virat Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as Royal Challengers Bangalore made 197 for five against Gujarat Titans in a must-win final league stage game for the home team in Bengaluru on May 21.

Asked to bat first, RCB were off to a brisk start with both Faf du Plessis (28 off 19 balls) and Virat Johli (101 not out off 61) finding the boundaries at will. This was Kohli's second straight hundred. Thanks to their aggressive approach, RCB scored 62 runs in the powerplay.

Earlier, the start of the match was delayed by nearly an hour due to heavy rains that left the outfield of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium wet.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 197/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 101 not out, Noor Ahmad 2/39) vs GT.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL / Twenty20

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.