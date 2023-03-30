ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Premier League 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore | Hazlewood to miss initial stage, Maxwell uncertain for opener

March 30, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - New Delhi

Josh Hazlewood is currently recovering from an Achilles problem which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Glenn Maxwell is a doubtful starter for the opening game while Josh Hazlewood will be missing the initial stages of the Indian Premier League 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/AP

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the initial stages of the Indian Premier League beginning in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Hazlewood is, however, hopeful of playing a part in the later stages of the T20 tournament.

Also read:Indian Premier League 2023 — Full schedule, dates, venues and timings

The 32-year-old is currently recovering from an Achilles problem which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

Hazlewood will consult Cricket Australia's medical staff before deciding on his participation in the IPL, the report said.

In another big development, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who missed Australia's final two ODIs against India earlier this month, is also doubtful for RCB's opening game against Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bengaluru as he is yet to recover from a leg injury.

Australia national selector George Bailey said Maxwell, who broke his leg in a freak accident last November, found the comeback to ODI "more demanding than he had expected".

