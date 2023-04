IPL 2023: RR vs CSK | Jaiswal’s fiery fifty guides Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 against Chennai Super Kings

April 27, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Jaipur

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a 43-ball 77 to guide Rajasthan Royals to a competitive 202 for five against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Jaiswal and Jos Buttler (27 off 21) shared 86 runs in 8.2 overs as RR made a brilliant start.

Young Dhruv Jurel smashed 34 off 15 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries to power RR past the 200-run mark.

For CSK, Tushar Dehpande picked up two wickets giving away 42 runs from his four overs.

The Royals have brought in Adam Zampa in place of pacer Trent Boult, who misses out due to a niggle.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 202 for 5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77; Tushar Deshpande 2/42).

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.