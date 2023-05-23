HamberMenu
IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK | Gujarat wins toss; opts to bowl against Chennai

While Gujarat Titans made one change, Chennai Super Kings are playing the same XI.

May 23, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni with his Gujarat Titans counterpart Hardik Pandya during the toss at the qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023, in Chennai on May 23. Twitter/@IPL

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023 qualifier 1, in Chennai on May 23.

After winning the toss, Hardik Pandya said that “We have adapted quite well and that’s why we’ve found success in away games.” He also said Darshan Nalkande comes in place of Yash Dayal.

M.S. Dhoni said he would have also opted to chase in this pitch. Dhoni said “It may slow down as the game progresses. Will depend on the dew factor. With a bit of cloud, there may or may not be dew.” He said there is no change in the playing XI.

The teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, M.S. Dhoni (wk and captain), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Dashun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande

