IPL 2023: MI vs SRH | In crucial encounter, Mumbai wins toss, opts to field against Hyderabad

May 21, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - Mumbai

ANI
Mumbai Indians players pose for a photograph during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians players pose for a photograph during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final league stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Mumbai on May 21.

Mumbai Indians is currently at the sixth position in the points table of IPL 2023 with seven wins, six losses, with a total of 14 points. They will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league match on Sunday.

   

Winning this match will be crucial to the playoff chances of the five-time champions. SRH on the other hand is at the bottom of the points table with four wins and nine losses, with a total of eight points.

MI skipper Rohit said at the toss, “We are gonna chase. Just the nature of the pitch. It is a little dry as well. Whatever it has to happen will happen in the first innings. Shokeen is not playing. Kartikeya is in. It is a tricky one. We just want to win the game and not think about how to do it. Winning gives us a chance. Not looking too far ahead. We have talked in the team meeting about what to do. We have played an afternoon game before. We are aware of what the pitch and the conditions here. You just need to play well to win.”

 

SRH skipper Aiden Markrams said at the toss, “We would want to finish strong. Another oppurtunity for the squad and a few of the players. There are a couple of changes. Exciting changes for us. Can’t remember most of them. High-scoring venue. It should be a great time for the batters as we have nothing to lose.”

The teams

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash MadhwalMI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod. Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran MalikSRH Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad. (ANI)

