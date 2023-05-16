HamberMenu
IPL 2023: LSG vs MI | Mumbai opts to bowl against Lucknow

While Mumbai went in with four seamers; Lucknow made three changes to its side.

May 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Mumbai Indians players Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav with Lucknow Super Giants’ Amit Mishra during a practice session.

Mumbai Indians players Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav with Lucknow Super Giants’ Amit Mishra during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL match in Lucknow on May 16.

MI went in with four seamers and two spinners at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The five-time champions made one change, bringing in off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen in place of left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya.

For LSG, Naveen ul-Haq came in for Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda replaced Avesh Khan, while Swapnil Singh was included in place of Amit Mishra.

The Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Naveen ul-Haq, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.

